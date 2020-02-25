Highways closed due to flooding in Mississippi

Mississippi Flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some roads are still closed due to flooding in Mississippi. Below is an update from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

  • Lawrence County: 
    • State Route 184 between State Route 43 and State Route 587 is NOW OPEN.
    • U.S. Highway 84 between Ferguson Mill Road and Old Mississippi 27 is open.
    • State Route 43 between State Route 184 and St. Stephens Road is open.
  • Marion County: 
    • State Route 43 between State Route 13 and Will Alexander Road is closed.
    • State Route 587 between State Route 44 and State Route 586 is closed.

