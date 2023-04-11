Hardy & 21st blocked due to flooding, one individual rescued from vehicle in Hattiesburg (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Spring in Mississippi brings increased rain chances, which also means an increased flood risk.

Leaders with the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) said more than 1 million properties in the state are not covered by any type of flood insurance. It typically takes 30 days for a flood policy to go into effect and homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding.

Tips to prepare for flooding now:

Sign up for your community warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Learn and practice evacuation routes and shelter plans.

Gather supplies you might need if you have to leave home quickly. Keep in mind, you may need medication, pet food and crates, and extra batteries and chargers for mobile phones.

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Make digital copies of those documents to upload and protect them with a password.

After a flood:

Listen to authorities for information and return home only when authorities say it’s safe.

Avoid driving, except in emergencies.

Snakes and other animals may have come into your home or business during the flood.

Wear gloves and boots during cleanup.

Don’t touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you’re in standing water. If it’s safe, turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock.

Avoid wading in floodwater as it could be contaminated.

Only use a generator outdoors and away from windows.

File a flood insurance claim as soon as possible. Call 1‐800‐621‐3362 for further assistance or Register for FEMA Flood Disaster Assistance.

