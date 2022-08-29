JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and emergency officials held a news conference on Monday, August 29 to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson.

During the news conference, the mayor said there was an increase in water from the Barnett Reservoir to the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

Lumumba said the increase in water from the reservoir has forced the facility to change the way they treat the water. The facility has temporarily decreased the production of water for some areas, which will remain an issue for the next couple of days as crews work to refill the tanks.

Jackson remains under a citywide boil water notice.

On Monday, the Pearl River crested at 35.37 feet. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the river avoided hitting the major flood stage level of 36 feet.

“Roads are still flooded. We ask that you don’t return home until your local officials say it’s safe to do so,” the agency said.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) on Monday.

According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days. The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean sea level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.