JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and other city leaders held a news conference on Thursday to provide updates on flooding in the city.
On Wednesday, the mayor declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.
The proclamation went into effect Wednesday, August 24 at 4:16 p.m. and will be in effect until the next regular meeting of the City Council or a special meeting legally called to review and approve or disapprove the need for continuing the local emergency.
On Thursday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced an increase in discharge from the Barnett Reservoir.
Officials said it’s likely discharge will be increased again in the next several days, which result in water in homes. By Tuesday, the Pearl River could go to 36 feet, which would be eight-feet above flood stage.
The National Weather Service (NWS) considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. It the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.
Neighbors in low-lying areas are advised to take precautions now. The high water event is expected to last seven to ten days.
Sandbags will be available for Jackson neighbors starting Thursday at 4225 Michael Avalon Street. If anyone needs help retrieving sandbags, the can contact the City of Jackson at 311.
Here is a list of streets that would likely be impacted by the Pearl River rising.
Pearl River at 34 feet
- Annie Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Martin & Hinds streets
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street – south end
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planter S
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
Pearl River at 35 feet
- Beasley Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Hudson Street – east end
- McNuitt Street
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
Pearl River at 36 feet
- Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street
- Canterbury Court
- Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive
- Canton Club Circle – northeast end
- Harrow Drive
- Hinds Street
- Julienne Street
- Linde Air Trailer Court
- Meadow Oaks Park Drive
- Moncure Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end
- Rankin Street
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Santa Clara Circle
- Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle
- Sproles Street
- Stokes Robinson Road