JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and other city leaders held a news conference on Thursday to provide updates on flooding in the city.

On Wednesday, the mayor declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.

The proclamation went into effect Wednesday, August 24 at 4:16 p.m. and will be in effect until the next regular meeting of the City Council or a special meeting legally called to review and approve or disapprove the need for continuing the local emergency.

On Thursday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced an increase in discharge from the Barnett Reservoir.

Officials said it’s likely discharge will be increased again in the next several days, which result in water in homes. By Tuesday, the Pearl River could go to 36 feet, which would be eight-feet above flood stage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. It the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.

Neighbors in low-lying areas are advised to take precautions now. The high water event is expected to last seven to ten days.

Sandbags will be available for Jackson neighbors starting Thursday at 4225 Michael Avalon Street. If anyone needs help retrieving sandbags, the can contact the City of Jackson at 311.

Here is a list of streets that would likely be impacted by the Pearl River rising.

Pearl River at 34 feet

Annie Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Martin & Hinds streets

Old Brandon Road

President Street – south end

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planter S

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Pearl River at 35 feet

Beasley Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Hudson Street – east end

McNuitt Street

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Pearl River at 36 feet

Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street

Canterbury Court

Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive

Canton Club Circle – northeast end

Harrow Drive

Hinds Street

Julienne Street

Linde Air Trailer Court

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Moncure Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end

Rankin Street

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Santa Clara Circle

Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle

Sproles Street

Stokes Robinson Road