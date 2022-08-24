JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.

The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.

Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts.

The proclamation went into effect Wednesday, August 24 at 4:16 p.m. and will be in effect until the next regular meeting of the City Council or a special meeting legally called to review and approve or disapprove the need for continuing the local emergency.