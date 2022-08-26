JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and other emergency management officials held a news conference on Friday, August 26 to discuss flooding in the city.
The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they increased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir on Friday to 55,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the 55,000 CFS discharge will result in the level of the Pearl River in Jackson at Highway 80 to reach 35 feet.
Here is a list of streets in Jackson that would likely be impacted by the Pearl River rising:
Pearl River at 34 feet
- Annie Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Martin & Hinds streets
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street – south end
- Sidney Street
- South West Street – Union Planter S
- South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive
- Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
Pearl River at 35 feet
- Beasley Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Hudson Street – east end
- McNuitt Street
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
Pearl River at 36 feet
- Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street
- Canterbury Court
- Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive
- Canton Club Circle – northeast end
- Harrow Drive
- Hinds Street
- Julienne Street
- Linde Air Trailer Court
- Meadow Oaks Park Drive
- Moncure Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end
- Rankin Street
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Santa Clara Circle
- Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle
- Sproles Street
- Stokes Robinson Road
The river is still expected to reach 36 feet by Tuesday, August 30. The NWS considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. If the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.
Neighbors in low-lying areas are asked to take precautions now. The high water event is predicted to last seven to 10 days.
Sandbags will be available for Jackson neighbors starting Thursday at 4225 Michael Avalon Street. If anyone needs help retrieving sandbags, the can contact the City of Jackson at 311.