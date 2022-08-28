JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) visited areas of the city that were flooded by the Pearl River on Sunday, August 28 as part of a plan to prevent future flooding.

After heavy rainfall last week, officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced that discharge from the Pearl River would be increased. As a result, many homes around the Jackson metro area have either already flooded or are at risk of flooding.

Lumumba and Wicker visited flooded areas and spoke with neighbors about solutions to the issue.

“There is a project to move the weir down to expand the capacity of the Pearl River around Jackson. The engineers and the experts have assured us that if we can get that done, then this flooding would not happen at this level of the Pearl. We’re optimistic that we’ve been able to make a case. We need approval from Washington D.C. and we need approval by the Corps of Engineers. We need to get it approved and we need to get started with it,” said Wicker.