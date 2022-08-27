JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding.

With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families.

As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing themselves. Today, many were out filling sandbags for people to place in front of their homes in an effort to prevent water from coming into homes.

Others are packing up their belongings and getting ready to leave their homes behind ahead of the anticipated flood.

“I’ve never been in a flood situation before, so I’m just being prepared for now. I got a little food saved up at home just in case. I live in a townhouse, so if I need to move up or if I just need to move out,” said Janice Slaughter, a neighbor in the area.

“The water getting in and like, you know, it’s my first house. It would be terrible, you know, to lose it. If I would have known that this was a flood area, I would have never moved this way,” said Sandra Jordan, another neighbor.

“We’re leaving now just because whether we flood or not, we don’t know. We definitely won’t have power after a few hours, once they start getting the power grid,” said Velma and Andre Warner, who live in the area.

Governor Tate Reeves is pushing for those in low-lying areas to evacuate.

Emergency crews will be standing by when the flood hits, but rescue missions can be dangerous for crews after dark.