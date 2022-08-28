JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the threat of flooding from the Pearl River, students who attend McLeod Elementary School in Jackson will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30.

Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said students who attend other JPS schools and live in impacted areas will have the option to attend school virtually or in-person.

Transportation will be provided from Spann Elementary School, located at 1615 Brecon Drive, to those impacted students who attend their schools in-person using the following schedules:

School Bus Pickup Times Bus Drop Off Times Casey Elementary 6:55 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. 2:35 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. McWillie Elementary 6:45 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. 2:35 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Obama Elementary 6:45 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. 2:40 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Wells APAC 6:45 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. 2:40 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Bailey/Northwest Middle 6:30 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. 4:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Chastain Middle 7:15 a.m. – 7:25 a.m. 3:40 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. JTECH 6:30 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. 3:15 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Jim Hill High 7:35 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Murrah High 7:05 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. 4:10 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Meals for virtual scholars will be available at Spann Elementary, Chastain Middle and Murrah High schools. Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.