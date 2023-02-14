JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the LeFleur’s Bluff State Park in Jackson said the park has been closed due to flooding.

This comes as leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the water discharge from the Barnett Reservoir has been increased to 30,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).

According to PRVWSD officials, this increase is due to the current river flow and forecasted rain events.

The gage at Jackson is predicted to crest at 31 feet on Thursday, February 15.

Officials said this is considered minor flooding, but creeks and streams will begin backing up. Some low-lying street flooding should be expected.