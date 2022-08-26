JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flooding has affected many in the Jackson-metro area. With the Pearl River expected to crest at 36 feet early next week, flooding is expected in areas of Northeast Jackson and Byram.

The following locations will provide sandbags for neighbors in need. Neighbors should bring their own shovel to fill up the bags of sand:

4225 Michael Avalon Street in Jackson

McCleod Elementary located off Old Canton Road in Jackson will offer sandbags starting Friday, August 26 at 3:30 p.m. and throughout the weekend

Davis Road Park in Byram