MDOT to receive more than $10 million for flood damage repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson announces that the Mississippi Department of Transportation has been awarded $10,262,491 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

The money will be used to fix the damage from the flooding in February 2019. Eligible repair work includes emergency repairs needed to restore essential traffic, minimize the extent of damage, or protect the remaining facilities as well as permanent repairs necessary to restore the highway to its pre-disaster condition.