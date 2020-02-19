MEMA gives update on Pearl River flood in Jackson

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Pearl River at Jackson was at 35.07 feet as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Water has started to recede in some of the affected areas.

MEMA started assessments on Wednesday in the northeast Jackson area.

Neighbors in Hinds, Rankin and Madison County can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool.

Over the next week, the state can expect one and a half to two inches of rain. That rainfall could have an impact on the southern counties along the Pearl River: Copiah, Simpson, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Pearl River, Hancock. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said it’s in close contact with those county emergency management agency directors and is monitoring the situation.

MEMA and the Simpson County EMA are also monitoring the Old River Cemetery in Simpson County that could be impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding.

Map of Old River Cemetery in Simpson County

Temporary flight restrictions coordinated with the FAA are expected to expire by sundown on Wednesday. The shelter at the Jackson Police Training Academy remains open and operational.

Click here for more flood coverage from 12 News.