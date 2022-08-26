PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22.

Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one injury in Wilkinson County has been reported to the state due to the severe weather.

At this time, the counties listed have reported damage to MEMA:

Adams

Claiborne

Forrest

Hinds

Humphreys

Leake

Madison

Newton

Neshoba

Rankin

Simpson

Smith

Warren

Wilkinson

Yazoo

Officials said at this time, those counties are reporting 42 homes; nine businesses; five farms; and 43 public roads with damage, but numbers will change as the damage assessment process is till forthcoming as well as the flooding event is not over.

As rain continues to fall, rivers are rising. The Pearl River at Jackson is a major concern, projected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday, August 30.

In preparation for this flooding event, MEMA has sent out 214,000 sandbags to requesting counties.

To see if your community is at risk residents can use this interactive map from the National Weather Service by clicking here.