MEMA requests assessment for public assistance from FEMA

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency requested a joint preliminary assessment for public assistance from FEMA.
The request includes 14 counties and is worth up to $50 million. It includes the following counties:
- Attala
- Carroll
- Claiborne
- Clay
- Copiah
- Grenada
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Issaquena
- Leflore
- Sharkey
- Simpson
- Warren
- Yazoo
MEMA is working to see if individual assistance will be possible. According to preliminary damage reports from the February 10-18 flood event, 717 homes have been affected, damaged or destroyed.