MEMA requests assessment for public assistance from FEMA

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency requested a joint preliminary assessment for public assistance from FEMA.

The request includes 14 counties and is worth up to $50 million. It includes the following counties:

  • Attala
  • Carroll
  • Claiborne
  • Clay
  • Copiah
  • Grenada
  • Hinds
  • Holmes
  • Issaquena
  • Leflore
  • Sharkey
  • Simpson
  • Warren
  • Yazoo

MEMA is working to see if individual assistance will be possible. According to preliminary damage reports from the February 10-18 flood event, 717 homes have been affected, damaged or destroyed.

