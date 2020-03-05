MEMA requests assessment for public assistance from FEMA

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency requested a joint preliminary assessment for public assistance from FEMA.

The request includes 14 counties and is worth up to $50 million. It includes the following counties:

Attala

Carroll

Claiborne

Clay

Copiah

Grenada

Hinds

Holmes

Issaquena

Leflore

Sharkey

Simpson

Warren

Yazoo

MEMA is working to see if individual assistance will be possible. According to preliminary damage reports from the February 10-18 flood event, 717 homes have been affected, damaged or destroyed.