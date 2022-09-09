JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV) – Students who use Imagine Learning’s Imagine Math program completed math problems and donated earned points from the program to raise $5,000 for the American Red Cross Jackson Mississippi Flood Relief Fund.

During the donation period, students solved more than 228,000 math problems and donated more than 5 million earned math points, which translates to $5,000 for Jackson Mississippi Flood relief.

Top donating schools from Mississippi include:

Northwest Middle School, Rankin County School District

East Tate Elementary School, Tate County School District

T. Montgomery Elementary School, North Bolivar Consolidated School District

Petal Elementary 3-4, Petal School District

Starkville High School, Starkville Oktibbeha School District

Pearl River Central Elementary School, Pearl River County School District

Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School, Starkville Oktibbeha School District

Pisgah Elementary, Rankin County School District

“It’s inspiring to see our students donate their hard-earned Imagine Math points to make a difference for a community,” said Jeff Pendleton, SVP and General Manager of Supplemental and Intervention for Imagine Learning. “We’re proud of the many students across Mississippi who are sharpening their math skills while also helping people in need.”

“Pearl River County School District is so proud to have been a part of the charitable donation toward the American Red Cross of Jackson Flood Relief,” said Ashley Franatovich, Technology Integration Specialist for Pearl River County School District. “It is a beautiful way for our students to be able to contribute toward local charities. Having the option to donate brings a new and exciting motivation for our students to giving their best efforts when completing math lessons. This sort of selfless giving is what we would like to encourage all children within Mississippi to participate in. Our district goal this year is ‘Be the Light’ and we are so extremely proud that our students are embracing this idea and being the light for children around our great state.”