RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they increased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir on Friday to 55,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).

According to officials, the lake currently stands at 298.13 feet above mean sea level.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the 55,000 CFS discharge will result in the level of the Pearl River in Jackson at Highway 80 to reach 35 feet.

Water will be in several streets in Jackson and could begin approaching some homes and businesses.

Here is a list of streets in Jackson that would likely be impacted by the Pearl River rising:

Pearl River at 34 feet

Annie Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Martin & Hinds streets

Old Brandon Road

President Street – south end

Sidney Street

South West Street – Union Planter S

South West Street – Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Riverwood Drive – east of Harrow Drive

Westbrook Road – east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Pearl River at 35 feet

Beasley Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Hudson Street – east end

McNuitt Street

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Pearl River at 36 feet

Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street

Canterbury Court

Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive

Canton Club Circle – northeast end

Harrow Drive

Hinds Street

Julienne Street

Linde Air Trailer Court

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Moncure Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street – south end

Rankin Street

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive – south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Santa Clara Circle

Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle

Sproles Street

Stokes Robinson Road

The river is still expected to reach 36 feet by Tuesday, August 30. The NWS considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. If the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.

PRVWSD leaders said it’s likely that the discharge could be increased again during the next several days, which could result in water entering homes.

Neighbors in low-lying areas are asked to take precautions now. The high water event is predicted to last seven to 10 days.

Sandbags will be available for Jackson neighbors starting Thursday at 4225 Michael Avalon Street. If anyone needs help retrieving sandbags, the can contact the City of Jackson at 311.

Monitor the Pearl River at Jackson on the NWS website.