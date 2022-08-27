RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will hold the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir to 60,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) for at least 12 hours.

The lake current stands at 298.29 feet above mean sea level.

The NWS predicts the 60,000 CFS discharge will result in a river level in Jackson at Highway 80 of 35.5 feet. Water will be in several streets in Jackson and could begin approaching some homes and businesses.

Officials said it is likely that the discharge could be increased again during the next 24 hours, which

could result in water entering homes.

The river is now expected to reach 36 feet by Monday, August 29.

Residents in low-lying areas should take precautions now. This high water event is predicted to last seven to 10 days.