MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said flooding from the Pearl River has affected numerous homes and families.

Highway 587 and Highway 43 are still closed. Other country roads along the low-lying areas are also affected, including Camp Lane, Dean Griner, Jones Lane and several roads in Morgantown.

The American Red Cross is setup on Eagle Day Avenue just off of Highway 98 for anyone that needs assistance.