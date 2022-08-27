JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still bracing for the possibility of major flooding in the next few days. The mayor is warning people in low-lying areas to evacuate.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) is holding discharge at the Reservoir at 60,000 cubic feet per second. But it could increase by Sunday night due to more rainfall, bringing more water into homes and businesses.

“It’s already at a scary range as I said. It’s getting more scary,” said John Sigman with PRVWSD.

Several roads, including Foxoboro Street and River Road are already experiencing flooding. The city estimates 100 to 150 homes could be impacted by Monday night. There’s no mandatory evacuations in place, but officials anticipate flooding in the same areas that flooded just two years ago.

“I’ve already received calls from individuals wondering or questioning whether they should get out now. If you are capable of getting out now, get out now. Get out as soon as possible.” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

If you choose to stay, Entergy will be cutting off power in flooded areas. If you evacuate and have more than one vehicle, you can park extra cars at the New Jerusalem Church on Old Canton Road, right across the street from Jackson Police Precinct Four. The Red Cross has a shelter open at the Jackson Police Academy. More will be set up if needed. Officials are also reminding everyone not to forget about their pets.

“Find the best way that you can to secure your pets. Find the best place for your pets. You don’t want to leave your pets behind when you evacuate your residence.” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence in areas that are expected to flood.

The city is still under a boil water notice and is unable to test water samples due to the possibility of flooding. For now, Mayor Lumumba says each city council member will be distributing bottled water in their own wards.