JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School would close early on Wednesday due to flash flooding.

Staring at 12:15 p.m., students who are car riders were dismissed. Bus riders were dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

However, water stopped bus drivers from being able to get access to the school, and parents became concerned.

“My son is an 11th grader at Jim Hill. I actually made it all the way to the office through the flood waters. It came maybe like right below my waist, about right here. Like right now, I got water all up in there. They said they got buses coming, but then come to find out the buses are around the corner, and I’m really glad I didn’t get him out because as I was coming down here, I literally saw a water moccasin swim past me. Not float, swim. I mean he was alive and that’s dangerous, but I’m here trying to see. That looks like my baby right there. I’m just out here trying to make sure my baby good. I ain’t going no where until I know my baby good,” said Antonio Singleton Sr., a parent.

Parents used the word ‘chaos’ to describe the experience. This is the first time something like this has happened, and they say the roads need to be fixed.

Isable Elementary also had flooding issues, and students were transferred to Blackburn Middle School to finish out the day.

WJTV 12 News reached out to JPS regarding any injuries or damage to the school, but we have yet to receive a response.

At this time, there is no word on if students will resume class on Thursday.