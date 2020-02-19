Pearl River flood brought major disruption to area wildlife and ecosystem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While water recedes down many streets flooded from the Pearl River concerns have been raised about the environment and ecosystem taking a toll.

Wildlife pushed out of their natural habitat and piles of litter gathering in communities have been at the center of it all.

It’s unusual to see the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks patrolling the heart of Jackson, But these officers have been here since day one of the floodings. Not only rescuing people but monitoring nature in this mess.

From Westbrook to N. Canton Club Circle, and Sedgewick Dr. Many streets are seeing water levels drop.

“I think we got pretty lucky, it was really a blessing.” Maj. Dale Bell of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said. “We were expecting a little more water. We’ve been on constant 24-hour patrol around.”

Traveling on high-level rescue trucks and by boat, wildlife first responders have managed to rescue 16 people around northeast Jackson. While also reaching the deepest parts where they are monitoring wildlife.

“We use shallow-draft boats, and mainly airboats,” Maj. Bell continued. “The shallow-draft boats they’re really good for water that’s not that deep. Airboats don’t have any props in them and we can get in there to shallow places.”

A common fear among homeowners is venomous snakes and alligators lurking in the floodwaters by their doors. But wildlife experts have good news.

“We’re still pretty much in the winter season so your venomous reptiles, snakes and such the numbers are very low,” Maj. Dale Bell told us. “Some people have seen some because the flood water did flood some of the dens.”

On its way back out, the Pearl River has left behind piles of litter in neighborhoods and on city streets, something the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks wants people to waste no time picking up.

“With the cleanup that’s coming up don’t leave piles of trash that might draw rodents,” Maj. Bell said. “That’s going to automatically draw snakes. Some of it might be industrial cleaners or paint itself.”

Some wild animals needed rescuing like whitetail deer trapped in between fencing. By the time floodwaters drain completely outdoor experts say the animals’ instincts will drive them back towards the river.

We spoke to a couple of homeowners on the far end of N. Canton Club Circle who were frustrated by not being able to get to their homes and find out what condition they are in. Authorities remind everyone your life is the first thing to matter.