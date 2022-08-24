JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area.

In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an accident on Briarwood Drive during the flooding. No injures were reported, and no children were on the bus.

In Canton, there was flooding on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pictures from Canton showed some vehicles in the water.

Flooding was also reported in Rankin County in Pearl and Brandon.

Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) said there is significant flooding near the airport and at the roundabout area leading onto International Drive. JMAA officials encouraged passengers to check their airlines for their flight status. The only available entrance/exit at the airport is from East Old Brandon Road.

Flooding on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Canton

Flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street in Jackson

Flooding in Jackson (Courtesy: Nichole McClure Gaddis)

Flash flooding on Sheffield Drive in Jackson

Flash flooding in Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson

Flooding in Pearl on August 24, 2022 (Courtesy: 12 News Viewer)

Flooding at Pinehurst Apartments in Brandon (Courtesy: 12 News Viewer)

Flooding near the airport in Jackson (Courtesy: JMAA)

Bus accident on Briarwood Drive in Jackson (Courtesy: Othor Cain)

Flooding at White Oak Creek in Jackson

Flooding on White Blvd. in Pearl

Flooding in Brandon (Courtesy: Teirra Henley)

Leaders with the Canton Public School District announced schools would close early on Wednesday due to the flooding and impassable roads.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said Interstate 20 West before MS 481 in Scott County closed just after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday due to flooding. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.