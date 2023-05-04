JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a preferred approach to solve the persistent flooding in the Yazoo Backwater Area.

The Army Corps and EPA scheduled community engagement sessions to begin sharing details of the “Yazoo Backwater Area Water Management Plan.” The first was held in Onward, Mississippi, on Thursday morning. Additional sessions will be held on Thursday and Friday in Vicksburg.

The recommended preferred approach to water management in the Yazoo Backwater Area will include the installation and operation of pumping stations. The stations will be designed to operate at a greater overall capacity than previous proposals in order to reduce the risk of flooding for almost all residences. For homes that remain at risk of flooding, the federal government would provide support for voluntary buy-outs or help to elevate homes and build ring levees.

The Army Corps is expected to publish details of the plan online.

As noted by the Army Corps in its community engagement announcement, the Army Corps and EPA will then “present their preferred approach(es) for flood risk reduction within the YBA in June. Subsequently, the Army will work expeditiously to develop a report on YBA flood risk reduction solution(s), including a plan for completion of any necessary documentation for compliance with the Clean Water Act and all other applicable laws and regulations.”