President approves Mississippi’s request for federal public assistance for Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that President Donald Trump approved the request for federal public assistance for counties and municipalities impacted by the Pearl River flooding. 

“It was just two months ago that our state experienced historic flooding, and Mississippians are still struggling to recover and rebuild their lives. With this federal assistance, we can show people that they are not alone in this. I’m grateful for President Trump’s continued support and commitment to taking care of Mississippi. Together, we can lend a helping hand and bolster recovery efforts for this historic devastation,” said Reeves.

The federal disaster declaration for the Pearl River flooding, which hit February 10-18, 2020, covers the following 11 counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren, and Yazoo. Public Assistance also covers the reimbursement to local governments for emergency work performed during this disaster.

Federal Public Assistance is available through FEMA. Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

