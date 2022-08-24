HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is experiencing another day of heavy rain, which caused flooding in Hattiesburg.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Forrest County until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of Forrest County is under an elevated threat for flash flooding, which means some roads may be flooded, closed or washed out, as well as minor to moderate river flooding to be possible.

Hattiesburg police reported that most of Forrest County has already received four to five inches of rain since Sunday and an additional two to four inches could fall on Wednesday and throughout the night.

Flash flooding has caused 12th Avenue and Mamie Street roadway to flood. Red Moore Street off Highway 42 is also experiencing roadway flooding. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route in those areas.

Flooding at 12th & Mamie (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Flooding at Red Moore Street off Hwy 42 (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Providence Street, Klondyke Street and East Hardy in Hattiesburg are currently closed due to flooding.

Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) also reported flash flooding is affecting portions of the Hattiesburg campus and surrounding area. Anyone traveling on campus and in the area are asked to use caution in areas affected by flooding.

In Petal, the Public Works Department is working to get streets closed off if needed. Self serve sandbags are available at the Fire Station on Fairchild Drive.

Hattiesburg police offers the following flooding safety tips for motorist to reminder:

Never cross a flooded roadway.

Never travel around barricades, they are there for your safety.

Leave extra space between vehicles while traveling.