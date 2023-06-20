RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will slowly increase the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir.

This comes after the PRVWSD held a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Tuesday, June 20. The increase is due to the upriver rainfall that is making its way downriver, according to officials.

The lake currently stands at 297.23 feet above mean sea level. Officials said the rain over the last several days has yielded a predicted inflow into the lake of 33,700 cubic feet per second (CFS).

The discharge at the Barnett Reservoir will continue to increase through the week and is expected to peak around 33,700 CFS on Saturday, June 24. The river gage at Jackson is predicted to crest at 30.5 feet on Saturday evening.

Although this is still considered minor flooding, officials said creeks and streams will begin backing up, and some low-lying street flooding should be expected.