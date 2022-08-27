RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27.

McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation.

The Ridgeland fire and police departments will be assisting with the evacuation.

This comes after McGee declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas in the city that are subject to flooding on Friday, August 26.