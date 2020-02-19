Waste Management: Separate household trash from flood debris

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the recent flooding from the Pearl River, Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc. is reminding customers, who were impacted, to keep their household garbage off the street in areas that are experiencing flooding. Neighbors are encouraged to separate household garbage from flood debris.

Waste Management said it’s not contracted to collect flood debris and will only collect household garbage, trash, recycling and yard waste. Flood debris must remain separate from household garbage and trash, so Waste Management can collect normal household waste items quickly and safely.

Flood debris such as furniture, construction and demolition debris, hazardous household waste, electronics, vegetation, appliances and white goods should be placed separately from household garbage and trash. The waste and debris derived from the flooding will be managed by county and/or municipal officials, separately.

Examples of household garbage and trash:

Food wrapping, food waste, diapers, packaging, soiled cardboard, wastepaper, etc.

Examples of flood debris:

Furniture – sofas, mattresses, chairs and beds

– sofas, mattresses, chairs and beds Construction and Demolition Debris – building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing

– building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing Electronics – computers, radios, stereos, televisions and other devices with a cord

– computers, radios, stereos, televisions and other devices with a cord Appliances and White Goods – refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, stoves, washers, dryers and water heaters

– refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, stoves, washers, dryers and water heaters Vegetation – leaves ( do not put in bags ), logs, plants and tree branches

– leaves ( ), logs, plants and tree branches Hazardous Household Waste – cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil-based products, stains and pesticides

Check county, city or HOA news bulletins for further information regarding flood debris presentation and collection.