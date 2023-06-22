RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they slightly increased the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir on Thursday, June 22.

They said this will account for the peak inflow now flowing into the Barnett Reservoir. Discharge at the dam is currently 32,110 cubic feet per second (CFS).

PRVWSD officials said they expected to begin decreasing the water discharge later on Thursday. The lake currently stands at 297.74 feet above mean sea level.

The river gage at Jackson is now predicted to crest at 31 feet on Saturday, June 24. Although this is still considered minor flooding, officials said water will begin to impact approaches to some homes and businesses in Jackson and Byram.