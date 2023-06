RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they began decreasing the water discharge at the Barnett Reservoir on Friday, June 23.

According to PRVWSD officials, discharge at the dam is currently 29,520 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at 297.93 feet above mean sea level.

The river gage at Jackson is predicted to crest at 29 feet between Friday night and Saturday morning.