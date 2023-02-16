RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are continuing to decrease the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir.

They said decreases will be performed in planned increments in an attempt to prevent bank sloughing downriver.

The lake currently stands at 297.15 feet above mean sea level, and the river gage at Jackson is now expected to crest at 30 feet Friday morning.

Although flooding could still occur in some low-lying areas, the peak river stage is predicted to occur Friday morning.