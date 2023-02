RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they will decrease the water discharge at the Barnett Reservoir to 29,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).

The lake currently stands at 297.37 feet above mean sea level, and the river gage at Jackson is

now expected to crest at 30 feet Thursday afternoon.

Although flooding could still occur in some low-lying areas, the peak river stage will occur

Thursday afternoon.