RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).

According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.

The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean sea level.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the Pearl River reached 35.37 feet Monday morning. The river is expected to crest at 35.5 feet on Monday.