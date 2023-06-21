RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) revised the peak inflow into the Barnett Reservoir.

Officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they will continue to increase the discharge from the reservoir to account for the rainwater flowing into the Pearl River.

As of Wednesday, June 21, the lake currently stands at 297.48 feet above mean sea level and the discharge is currently 28,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).

The discharge at the Barnett Reservoir will continue to increase through the week and is expected to peak on Saturday.

The river gage at Jackson is predicted to crest at 31.5 feet on the afternoon of Saturday, June 24.

Although this is still considered minor flooding, PRVWSD officials said water will begin to impact approaches to some homes and businesses in Jackson and Byram.