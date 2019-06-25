Get the latest on the issues affecting people the most – our communities, our leadership, and our pocketbooks. These are the things WJTV 12’s Byron Brown will be taking a look at on our new show ‘Mississippi Insight’.

Here’s our inaugural program with Mississippi Today’s Larrison Campbell, and Y’all Politics’ Alan Lange along with WJTV 12’s Byron Brown and Gerald Harris. The group takes a look at the upcoming Governor’s and Attorney General’s race and delves into the inner workings of the race for Hinds County Sheriff.

You can join in on the discussion each Saturday evening after the 10 p.m. news. Please join us.