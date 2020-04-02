Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
34 counties to receive nearly $4.3 million through Secure Rural Schools Program
Operational changes at Forrest Co. Correctional Facility & Sheriff’s Office
Concrete truck driver accused of hitting several cars, threatening to kill people shot by Desoto County deputies
Kentucky student makes masks for deaf community
Smokies extend park closure through April
Mother-daughter duo gifting teddy bears to lift spirits in East Texas
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
MS House Democrats call on Gov. Reeves to ease burden on families caused by COVID-19
2020 Legislative Session will not reconvene on April 1
Governor Reeves reschedules 2nd Congressional District runoff
Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid after disruptive candidacy
Sanders faces tough decisions as path to nomination narrows
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Moment: How social distancing is bringing people together
Trending Stories
Concrete truck driver accused of hitting several cars, threatening to kill people shot by Desoto County deputies
104 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,177 total cases with 26 deaths
Gov. Reeves orders statewide shelter-in-place order for Mississippi
Watch Live
City of Jackson issues “Stay at Home” order on Wednesday
