$750 million jackpot split by 2 winners

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lottery officials say two tickets sold in Iowa and New York have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot.



Powerball officials say the tickets match all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.



Lottery officials say one ticket was sold at Casey's convenience store in Redfield, Iowa, a rural community of about 800 people. The other winning ticket was sold at West Harlem Deli in New York City.



The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.



The drawing comes four days after someone won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize. That ticket was sold in South Carolina.



Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.