Man opens fire in Jewish synagogue; 11 dead, 4 officers injured

Courtesy: CBS News

Courtesy: CBS News

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WJTV) - At least 11 people are reported dead and four police officers have been injured in an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh.



KDKA says that a man entered Squirrel Hill Synagogue on Saturday morning and opened fire.

As of 11:00 a.m., police were said to have the man "cornered" on the third floor and then took him into custody shortly thereafter.

Authorities are calling the shooting a "hate crime" and as such, is now under federal investigation.

President Trump spoke with CBS News about at around 12:30 p.m., saying this is happening "time and time again" and it is shameful.

CBS correspondents who are present Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh are speculating that the alleged shooter and at least one victim are receiving treatment.



WJTV 12 will provide you more information as soon as it becomes available.