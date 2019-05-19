National

9 people shot, one dead at high school graduation party

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 07:11 PM CDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 07:16 PM CDT

ATMORE, Ala. (WJTV) - Police are searching for at least three suspects connected to a shooting in Alabama at a high school graduation party.

When officers got there around 2 a.m., they say they arrived to a scene of choas, with about 300 people "running around."

Police say it all started when two women got into a fight and then more people started jumping in.

Eventually, the fight turned into shots fired.

Bullets hit 9 people and killed one person.

Investigators found that body of the deceased in the cafeteria.

The old school building is now used as a community center.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center