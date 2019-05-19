9 people shot, one dead at high school graduation party

ATMORE, Ala. (WJTV) - Police are searching for at least three suspects connected to a shooting in Alabama at a high school graduation party.

When officers got there around 2 a.m., they say they arrived to a scene of choas, with about 300 people "running around."

Police say it all started when two women got into a fight and then more people started jumping in.

Eventually, the fight turned into shots fired.

Bullets hit 9 people and killed one person.

Investigators found that body of the deceased in the cafeteria.

The old school building is now used as a community center.

