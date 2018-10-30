Air Force spends $1,200 each for coffee cups Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A U.S. lawmaker wants to know why the Air Force bought coffee cups that cost $1,200 each.

These cups can reheat beverages in tankers and cargo planes. But apparently, the handles break easily. That's why the Air Force says it spent more than $326,000 to buy new ones, since replacement parts are not available.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa wants to know why the cups were approved in the first place, and if any cheaper options were looked at.

