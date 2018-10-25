Bomb threats against Democrats continue Video

The list of prominent democrats targeted with crude pipe bombs is growing.

At least three more suspicious packages were identified overnight as federal investigators scramble to find who is responsible before one of them explodes.

Actor Robert De Niro was apparently a target early Thursday morning.

New York City bomb's squad transported a suspicious package this morning that was addressed to actor Robert De Niro at his production company in lower Manhattan. Authorities say two devices were also intercepted in Delaware before they could reach former vice president Joe Biden.

Sources say the packages are similar to *other* devices found in four states and Washington D.C. At least three contained pipe bombs. Most were sent to high profile democrats, including former President Barrack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Late last night, law enforcement uncovered another package at a postal facility in Los Angeles…one of two addressed to democratic congresswoman Maxine waters.

New York City officials are asking people to be vigilant. They believe it is very likely more explosive devices will surface before a suspect is caught, CBS Correspondent Hilary Lane said.

A bomb was also mailed to CNN's New York headquarters, prompting a massive evacuation.

At a campaign style rally last night in Wisconsin, President Trump called for unity and blamed the media for the angry discourse. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders double downed this morning.

She said, “Day in and day out there is a negative tone. 90 percent of the media around this president is negative.”

The Trump administration is promising an aggressive investigation. At least four of the packages were sent in manila envelopes with six American flag forever stamps. They’ll now be analyzed at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.