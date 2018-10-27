Caravan numbers heading to US multiplies from 2,000 to 7,200 Courtesy: CBS News [ + - ] Courtesy: CBS News [ + - ] Courtesy: CBS News [ + - ] Courtesy: CBS News [ + - ]

Mexican-US border (WJTV) - A group of around 2,000 Honduran migrants enroute to the United States has grown to about 7,200 as of Saturday, CBS News reports.



The caravan is said to be fleeing the impoverished, gang-violence-prone country, traveling from Honduras, through Guatemala, then Mexico and finally to the US.

The group of around 7,200, consisting of men, women and children, traveling by motor vehicles and on foot, is thought to be the largest of it's kind ever, according to CBS News.



Once the caravan reached the Mexican border on Oct. 19, the masses were met by hundreds of

Mexican Federal Police in riot gear who attempted to prevent them from passing through, according to CNN.

The Mexican police "pushed them back" and launched smoke canisters, CNN says.



Police sealed the border as drones and helicopters hovered above the crowd waiting on a bridge in high temperatures.

Once migrants penetrated the border, Mexican officials say at least 1,743 applied for permission to stay there, rather than continue on to the US.

Groups in Chiquimula, Guatemala were photographed walking behind a tall, Honduran flag, towards the US.

Travelers say they are fleeing extreme poverty in Honduras, but the U.S. does not grant asylum or refugee status for people seeking economic opportunity, according to CBS.

Some also say they're leaving Honduras due to gang violence.

CBS reports that President Trump warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid that the US provides the country, if the migrants reach the United States.



