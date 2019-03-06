Claire's products test positive for asbestos
(CBS) - Regulators with the Food and Drug Administration are warning customers not to use some Claire's makeup products.
Officials said Claire's eye shadow, compact powder and contour palette tested positive for asbestos. The products are from 2017.
Claire's disputed the findings and refused to order a recall. The company removed the items from the stores out of an abundance of caution.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
