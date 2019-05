Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WJTV) - Well-known, Christian evangelist Pat Robertson says he disagrees with Alabama's new pro-life abortion bill.



According to a report from CNN News, Robertson says the bill which could punish doctors with life in prison for performing abortions "has gone too far."