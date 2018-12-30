Family murdered: Boyfriend shoots kids, mom, grandmother

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WJTV) - A 39-year-old Missouri woman, her two children and her mother have been shot-to-death in their home Friday night, by the woman’s live-in boyfriend, police say.



Boyfriend Richard Darren Emery, 46, of St. Charles, Missouri, is said to have exchanged gunfire with responding police officers, as he tried to get away from the scene after allegedly shooting the family.

Emery was reportedly captured by police, hours later, at a convenience store.

Authorities say someone from inside the home had called 911 and spoke with an operator briefly, before the call abruptly ended during sounds of gunfire.

Police say they found three people dead of gunshot wounds in one bedroom of the home- Zoe Kasten, 8; Jonathan Kasten, 10; and their grandma, Jane Moeckel, 61.

Officers found the children’s mother in the master bedroom, wounded, but still alive.

She later died at the hospital. Authorities have not yet released her name.

Emery is facing a heap of charges, including murder.

A police officer related to the case, remarked that it “looks and smells like the death penalty.”

