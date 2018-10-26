Feds detain person in connection with explosive devices

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS News

PLANTATION, Fla - CBS 10:19 a.m.

The suspect is a 56 year old male. According to CBS News the arrest was made in Debbie Wasserman Schultz's district. News report indicate the suspect is linked to the case through DNA evidence.

---------------------------------------------------------

According to CNN and CBS news federal authorities made an arrest this morning in Plantation, Florida and are questioning a person in connection with the bomb packages sent to a number of high profile democrats across the country.

No word on whether there are others who might be involved or whether there are additional packages bound for other people.

---------------------------------------------------------

BC-US--APNewsAlert

Police official: X-ray of package found at NYC postal facility revealed object that appeared to be a pipe bomb



NEW YORK (AP) - Police official: X-ray of package found at NYC postal facility revealed object that appeared to be a pipe bomb.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/26/2018 9:55:28 AM (GMT -5:00)

