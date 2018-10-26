Feds detain person in connection with explosive devices
The suspect is a 56 year old male. According to CBS News the arrest was made in Debbie Wasserman Schultz's district. News report indicate the suspect is linked to the case through DNA evidence.
According to CNN and CBS news federal authorities made an arrest this morning in Plantation, Florida and are questioning a person in connection with the bomb packages sent to a number of high profile democrats across the country.
No word on whether there are others who might be involved or whether there are additional packages bound for other people.
BC-US--APNewsAlert
Police official: X-ray of package found at NYC postal facility revealed object that appeared to be a pipe bomb
NEW YORK (AP) - Police official: X-ray of package found at NYC postal facility revealed object that appeared to be a pipe bomb.
