National

Feds identify alleged bomb maker as Cesar Sayoc

Bombing suspect identified

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 11:46 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 11:46 AM CDT

CBS News says federal authorities have identified Cesar Sayoc as the person arrested in connection with pipe bomb packages sent to Democratic leaders across the country.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center