Frito-Lay recalls chips due to possible milk allergen

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:56 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 06:56 AM CDT

CNN - A recall has been issued for Lay's lightly salted barbecue flavored potato chips

Frito-Lay said the recall was prompted because the product may contain an undeclared milk allergen. According to the company, a flavoring for another kind of chip, which contains milk, was mistakenly inserted into some bags of the lightly salted barbecue variety.

The chips were sold in 7.75 ounce bags in 24 states. They have a guaranteed fresh date of August 27, 2019.

Customers can contact Frito-Lay consumer relations or return the product to the store for a refund.

Meet the Team
