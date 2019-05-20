National

Massive manhunt ongoing for man suspected of killing Auburn police officer

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 07:00 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:00 AM CDT

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - A massive manhunt is underway in East Alabama for a man accused of shotting an Auburn police officer to death late Sunday night.

The search is centered on the Wire Road area for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes. Wilkes is described as being white, 6-feet-4-inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are participating in the search, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said in a news briefing just after 5 a..m. CDT.

One Auburn officer r killed, one more critically injured and a third officer wounded.

About 10:10 p.m. CDT  officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Arrowhead Mobile Home community, according to investigators. The officers were met with gunfire, police said.

Additional information will be released later today, Register said. The chief called this his toughest day in law enforcement.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center